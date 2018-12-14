Share:

CAPE TOWN:- Regardless of what happens between now and the 2019 World Cup in England, which is likely to be the ‘Mighty Hash’s’ swansong on the international stage, Hashim Amla will go down as one of the greatest batsmen that South African cricket has ever produced. The decline over recent months, however, cannot be ignored. While the Proteas have not played Test cricket since July when they lost 2-0 in Sri Lanka, Amla is looking out of sorts in all formats. His Mzansi Super League (MSL) campaign came to an end with a second-ball duck for the Durban Heat against the Tshwane Spartans.–Agencies