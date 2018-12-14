Share:

Rawalpindi - Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Gulzar Ahmed Khalid has said that the menace of drugs is one of the most damaging and life crippling threats for the society. He said that the police and other law enforcement agencies following the instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) have launched a special campaign to end the supply and use of drugs in educational institutions. He was speaking during a drug burning ceremony organised by Rawalpindi police at a private housing society alongside GT Road here on Thursday.

During the ceremony, the police set ablaze 622 kg Hashish, 32 kg heroin and discarded 404 bottles of liquor, 26 cans, 1646 local made bottles and 1214 litres of alcohol that was seized during operations in the district. City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSP (Operations) Rawalpindi, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and others attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, ADSJ Gulzar Ahmed Khalid said police are striving for the absolute elimination of drugs in order to achieve the goal of establishing a drug free society.

He said use of drugs is a curse and all the judges try their level best to solve all the narcotics related cases pending in their courts. Drug peddlers were also being convicted, he said. He appreciated the performance of Police for conducting raids and recovering a huge quantity of narcotics. The ADSJ appreciated the efforts of police including CPO and CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf for holding a drug burning ceremony.

The other police officers, while addressing the ceremony, said police have adopted zero tolerance policy against drug smugglers and peddlers in the district. They said that special instructions have been given to all the junior police officers to launch a crackdown against drug dens and to arrest the smugglers and suppliers to wipe out the menace of narcotics from the society.

“Police are organising seminars in schools and colleges to create awareness among students against use of drugs,” said a police officer. He said police have registered a total of 1402 cases against drug peddlers in all the police stations of district and recovered 622 kg Hashish, 32 kg heroin and 1214 litres of liquor. The seized drugs were burnt, he said. Smugglers were also arrested and were sent to Adiala Jail, he said.