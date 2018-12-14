Army top brass backs renewed push for Afghan peace

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amid a renewed international push for finding a lasting solution to Afghan problem, the army top brass met yesterday to discuss internal and regional situation with a focus on security and strategic aspects.

The 216th Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, saw in positive light the ongoing Afghan reconciliation process and expressed their support for bringing the long-drawn war to an end through a logical and durable arrangement.

The moot of the top generals also had an element of added interest as it came amid a general unease caused by weeks of economic uncertainty and public fears about resurgence of violence following the recent attacks by the remnants of battered terror networks.

Renewing their pledge to safeguard the country against all internal and external threats, the top commanders reassured the nation - though indirectly - about a better, peaceful and more secure future, while also highlighting their backing to civilian state apparatus in its efforts geared towards this goal.

They reviewed geostrategic environment with special focus on regional security and situation on eastern and western borders including the Line of Control, said a statement issued by army’s media wing after the meeting.

The ISPR reported the COAS as saying that Pakistan Army will continue to support all state institutions for peace, stability and progress of the country in the best interest of the people of Pakistan.

During their review of internal security, the commanders pledged to consolidate gains of counter-terrorism military operations – which have put security situation of the country on positive trajectory for socio-economic progress and development.

However, the conference also highlighted importance of regional approach to eliminate roots of terrorism.

The emphasis on regional approach is quite comprehensible given the history of terrorism in the region, which shows that many of the most infamous terror networks have their tentacles across national boundaries. This is why their complete elimination requires cutting all the heads of these hydras through coordinated multinational operations.

At their meeting, the commanders attached hopes for success of ongoing Afghan reconciliation process while supporting all stakeholders to bring Afghan war to a peaceful logical conclusion.

The Afghan peace process got impetus after US President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking Pakistan’s support for political settlement of the decades old Afghan dispute.

The development coincided with the visit of the US special representative Zalmy Khalilzad and Pakistan expressed total support to Afghan peace process.

Apart from the US, Russia and China are also playing important role to help bring the forty years old Afghan war to end through political means rather than by employing military means.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the National Assembly a few days ago that Pakistan wants all the regional countries including India in bring lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

