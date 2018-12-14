Share:

MOSCOW - Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, vowed Thursday that 27 EU leaders would do their best to help the UK prime minister get the Brexit deal ratified at home.

Theresa May called off a parliamentary vote indefinitely on Tuesday, saying she was going to Brussels to get guarantees that the backstop to avoid return to a hard Irish border was a temporary measure.

"The EU 27 has a clear goal to have an orderly Brexit. We are of course ready to meet Theresa May halfway where possible," Kurz told a local newspaper, Der Standard.

He added the remaining EU nations were not bent on "pushing through maximum positions," but rather wanted to find the "best possible solution for everyone."

EU Council President Donald Tusk called the EU Summit for Thursday to discuss ways to facilitate UK ratification of the withdrawal deal and preparations for a possible no-deal Brexit. EU officials have repeatedly ruled out renegotiating the agreement.