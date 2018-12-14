Share:

Avril Lavigne will release her first album in five years on February 15.

The 34-year-old Canadian star unveiled details of her first record since being diagnosed with Lyme Disease, ‘Head Above Water’, and also shared the second single ‘Tell Me It’s Over’ - which is about the end of a relationship.

Alongside the artwork, Avril - who was previously married to Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback star Chad Kroeger - tweeted: ‘’I’m so excited that I can finally share with you, that my new album will be released on February 15, 2019.’’

The album’s title track and lead single details the ‘Complicated’ hitmaker’s battle with the infection.

She said previously: ‘’One night, I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die.

‘’My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.’ ‘’In that moment, the song writing of this album began.

‘’It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on.’’

‘Head Above Water’ starts off as a ballad before it transitions into rock with the lyrics: ‘’God keep my head above water / Don’t let me drown, it’s getting harder / I’ll meet you there at the altar/ As I fall down to my knees / Don’t let me drown.’’

The ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer developed Lyme Disease, which is passed on via infected ticks, at the beginning of 2014 but it wasn’t until she flew to Las Vegas to celebrate her 30th birthday in the October that she realised she wasn’t well.

She said at the time: ‘’I could barely eat, and when we went to the pool, I had to leave and go lie in bed. My friends asked, ‘What’s wrong?’ I didn’t know.’’ After months of feeling lethargic and light headed, she finally got her diagnosis.

She explained: ‘’I had no idea a bug bite could do this...I was bedridden for five months. This was a wake-up call. I really just want to enjoy life from here on out.’’ ‘Head Above Water’ is the follow-up to Avril’s 2013 self-titled studio album.