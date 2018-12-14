Share:

SYLHET - West Indies walk into the series decider against Bangladesh brimming with confidence having sealed a thrilling win in the second ODI. However, Shai Hope’s ton failed to mask the fragility of their batting order and the batsmen will once again be in focus in Sylhet.

Bangladesh too are struggling with a similar issue. Despite having their big guns - Tamim Iqbal, Shakib al Hasan and Musfiqur Rahim - in form, they have been losing wickets in clusters and have failed to capitalise after being in strong positions.

Bangladesh, though, have an easy way out of the issues. The think-tank will be keen to identify a settled top three and give them a decent run. The juggling act between Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das and Imrul Kayes for the second and third spot in the batting order hasn’t helped the team but there aren’t too many glitches that should leave the side sweating. Windies, on the other hand, need to find long-term solutions to the form issues of Marlon Samuels and Darren Bravo. Chandrapaul Hemraj, in the opportunities he has got, hasn’t done much to inspire any sort of confidence.

Hope shone bright while Shimron Hetmyer showed in India that he can carry the batting on his shoulder. Windies will hope the duo fire together and find ample support from others to challenge the hosts. Kemar Roach and Oshane Thomas give Windies bowling enough fire early on while the form shown by Devendra Bishoo in the second ODI gives them the additional edge.

The last time Windies won an ODI series was in 2014 when they trounced the same opposition at home 3-0. Mehidy Hasan acknowledged they are taking inspiration from their series win in the Caribbean earlier this year and are confident of securing the series. Windies have a chance to pick up some confidence ahead of the T20I series and a series win will go a long way in boosting the players in what has been a tough tour.

SQUADS:

BANGLADESH: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Hider Rony, Ariful Haque, Imrul Kayes.

WEST INDIES: Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Devendra Bishoo, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Oshane Thomas.