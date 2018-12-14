Share:

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Friday ensured that the bill for the protection of rights of persons with disabilities will be presented in the assembly soon.

He also ensured that the entire building of Parliament be modified for accessibility of persons with disabilities as per universal standards of accessibility.

The United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed annually around the world since 1992.

The theme for this year’s IDPD, “Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality,” focuses on the empowering persons with disabilities for the inclusive, equitable and sustainable development envisaged in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.