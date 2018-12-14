Share:

MULTAN - Vice Chancellor (VC) of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dr Tahir Ameen has reportedly resigned from his office on Thursday, The Nation has learnt. BZU sources revealed that health issues led to the resignation of the VC. He had undergone an open heart surgery about a year ago. The sources added that the VC had sent his resignation to the Chancellor’s office for approval.

However, a media report suggested that the VC was facing multiple allegations of misconduct, embezzlement of funds and illegal appointments. “The Higher Education Department of Punjab has sent a 200-page summary to the Chancellor, recommending termination of the VC,” the report claimed. Dr. Tahir Ameen, a professor of Political Science and International Relations, had joined BZU as VC in October 2015. Earlier, he served as professor at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

His resignation is likely to be approved within next two or three days.

Talking to The Nation on condition of anonymity, a BZU faculty member said that the Chancellor could appoint any professor as officiating VC. “However, the probables include two Deans of different faculties—Prof. Dr. Masood Akhtar and Prof. Dr. Shafqat Ullah while two other senior professors Dr. Tariq Ansari and Dr. Saeed ur Rehman may also be considered due to their seniority,” he added.