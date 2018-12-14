Share:

ISLAMABAD - Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik asked counsel for Mian Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference to satisfy the court as to how it could declare the former premier as ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ when the Supreme Court has found him otherwise.

The judge also remarked that he would arrange a session of questions and answers after completion of rejoinder from the prosecution in Al-Azizia reference.

Hearing on Al-Aziziya Steel Mills reference resumed on Thursday in the Accountability Court, in which NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar while making his rejoinder on conclusive arguments of defence counsel Khawaja Harris stated that the prosecution had proved its case. He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif was real owner of the property, while his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz are ‘benamidars’, adding that it was responsibility of the accused to provide proof in their defence but any evidence was not presented on part of the accused. He said that there was no evidence available before the Accountability Court to testify that Hussain Nawaz built assets with his income sources.

NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar also pointed out that the accused distributed sweets on formation of Panama JIT instead of raising objections and termed the JIT formation as good omen. On this occasion, how the accused can raise objections on JIT, he objected.

NAB prosecutor stated that the accused provided their money trail by justifying how they built assets abroad but we proved the money trail as fictitious and wrong. He said that Sharif family had no sources and assets after their exile from Pakistan to build assets and businesses abroad.

On this point, Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik enquired from the NAB Prosecutor did late Mian Sharif was settled in Saudi Arabia at the time of exile of Sharif family. He also added that if Mian Sharif was settled in Saudi Arabia, then it might be different situation and scenario. The prosecution should inform the court in this connection, he directed.

Earlier, defence counsel Khawaja Harris will make his rejoinder in the next hearing. Meanwhile, the court also sought conclusive arguments from defence counsel Khawaja Harris in Flagship reference on Friday’s hearing.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the NAB Accountability Court personally.

In Thursday’s hearing on Al-Azizia Reference, Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik while hearing arguments of NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar regarding review arguments in Supreme Court remarked that when the apex court had announced that Nawaz Sharif was not ‘Sadiq-o-Ameen’, how he could declare the former premier as truthful. Judge Accountability Court directed the defence counsel to satisfy the court on this particular point.

Meanwhile, on completion of rejoinder by NAB prosecutor, Judge Arshad Malik remarked that a separate session of questions and answers will be arranged and court’s verdict will be reserved after taking into account all the perspectives.

Later, the court adjourned hearing for Friday (today) with instructions for Khawaja Harris to start his conclusive arguments in Flagship investment reference from next hearing.