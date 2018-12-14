Share:

Rawalpindi - A six-member high-level Chinese delegation visited Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters (HQ) here on Thursday. The main purpose of the visit was to discuss Anti Narcotics matters and share mutual experience on the subject. Discussions were focused on legal framework and to seek areas of mutual cooperation. The Chinese delegation was headed by Min Tianshi, Deputy Secretary General, National Narcotics Control Commission of China. Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik warmly welcomed the delegation.

Other members of Chinese delegation included Zhou Guangming, Divisional Director NNCC, Liu Bin, Official of Office of NNCC, MsNi Yuxia, Professor of Xinjiang Police Academy, Zou Jianjun, Police Officer, Jianjin Public Security Department and Khanji Zunong, Police Officer, Kashi Public Security Department. ANF participants included Officers from fields of International Cooperation, Law, Intelligence and Enforcement etc. The Chinese delegation was briefed about counternarcotics efforts and progress of ANF Pakistan.

which was lauded by the guest delegation.

Both countries emphasized upon the need to further cement the brotherly relations of both countries, to enhance intelligence sharing, elimination of impediments in joint operations and control of precursor chemical. Due emphasis was also laid on the up-gradation of legal aspects compatible to prevalent environments. Need for regular interaction, communication and sharing of best practices was also discussed. It is pertinent to mention that in the near-past, cooperation of Narcotics Control Agencies of both the countries has resulted in establishment of Border Liaison Office at Sost Pak-China Border and many successful seizures as well.