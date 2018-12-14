Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high-level delegation of renowned Chinese construction company CSEC called on Federal Minister for Housing and Works Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema in his office on Thursday.

Both the sides discussed the recently-initiated plan of constructing 5 million houses in Pakistan in order to fight poverty in the country.

During the meeting, Cheema briefed the delegation on the government’s plan to house 5 million citizens in high-rise buildings to be constructed across the country. He said that as part of anti-poverty crusade, the government intends to construct 5 million affordable houses for the poor and vulnerable segments of the society at any cost and in this regard, registration process has already been begun.

He also said that government’s outlook for attracting foreign direct investment is improving day by day.

Cheema also said that the modalities and details were still being worked out but they were confident that the project would support other industries and was also going to have a positive impact on the economy as well.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the government and the steps taken while battling for well-being and betterment of the nation and offered for investment in the ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.’

CSEC delegation also gave a detailed presentation to the officials of the Ministry about their company. Other officials of Ministry of Housing and Works also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced his government’s ‘flagship’ project – Naya Pakistan Housing Programme – aimed at constructing 5 million houses for the low-income segments of society during the next five years soon after the formation of his government.