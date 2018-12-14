Share:

Compressed Natural Gas stations will reopen from Saturday across Sindh following an assurance by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to restore the supply of gas.

This development comes in the wake of Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s meeting with SSGC officials.

The officials assured the minister of the restoration of gas supply to CNG stations across the province, including Karachi. The minister said the public faced great difficulty owing to the closure of CNG stations.

The SSGC had announced earlier this week it was suspending gas supply to CNG stations and captive power plants of all general industries for an “indefinite period of time.”

It said it was facing an acute shortage of gas and low pressure in the system. The SSGC spokesperson, however, had assured that all household consumers will receive gas at all costs, however, after fixing technical faults at the field, the CNG sector and industries will be supplied gas.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that those responsible for the gas crisis will not be spared at any cost. He directed the relevant authorities to resolve the gas crisis at the earliest.

He also ordered the removal of the board of directors of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) over the crisis.