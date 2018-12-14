Share:

KARACHI - A man set his rickshaw on fire followed the suspension of CNG while police arrested a rickshaw driver after he allegedly set his own rickshaw on fire in District Central of Karachi on Thursday.

Police officials said that a rickshaw driver who was later identified as Rehan who used to live near the Gujjar nullah set his own rickshaw on fire in Gulbahar area in District Central. Reacting on information, police reached the site and took a driver into custody.

According to SHO Hidayat Hussain Shah, the rickshaw driver in his initial statement to the police said that he decided to set his rickshaw on fire following the frequent suspension of the supply of the CNG, adding that his house’s owner is repeatedly demanding rent for the two months but he is reluctant to pay the rent from the last two months only because of the regular basis shortage of the CNG as rickshaw is only an option to run the family. Police officials said that no case has been registered while further investigation was underway.