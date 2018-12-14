Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Thursday set up an inquiry commission to look into the dismal performance of Pakistan team in the Hockey World Cup in India. Former Olympian Rasheed Junior will head the commission, which will probe into the winless poor show of the team in the mega event, said PHF spokesman here on Thursday. “The other members of the commission are former captains Manzoor-ul-Hasan Senior, Shahid Ali Khan and Majid Bashir,” he said and added: “Majid will also be secretary and legal advisor of the commission, which will complete its task in 15 days and submit its findings and recommendations after looking into matter. The PHF President has given full authority to the commission to investigate the matter.”–Staff Reporter