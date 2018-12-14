Share:

LAHORE - The quarterfinals’ qualifier round of the Pepsi CPL Twenty20 Championship 2018 has been completed as Unifoam, Ufone, Abacus and Albario Engineering moved into the quarterfinals of the championship. In the first match of the day, Ufone outsmarted Bareeze Man by 4 wickets. Batting first, Bareeze Man scored 189 all out in the allotted over while in reply, Ufone achieved the target for the loss of 6 wickets. Ufone’s Khayyam Abbas captured 4 wickets and was named man of the match. In the second match, Unifoam beat Novamed by 22 runs. Unifoam slammed 152 losing all their wickets while Novamed, in reply, were all out for 130 runs. Man of the match for Unifoam was Imtiaz Ahmad who struck 61 runs. In the third match, Abacus defeated Atlas Copco by 23 runs. Batting first, Abacus piled up a total of 168-7 in the allotted overs, while in reply, Atlas Copco were restricted at 135-8. M Shakir was declared player of the match. In other matches, Descon outclassed Gourmet Foods by 9 wickets with Mubashar Iqbal (90*) emerging as man of the match, while Zephyr outlasted Netsol by 23 runs and Attock Petroleum beat Zameen.com by 9 runs. In the quarterfinals, Descon will take on Unifoam, Gourmet will meet Abacus, Zephyr will play against Ufone and Al-Bario Engineering will vie against Netsol.–Staff Reporter