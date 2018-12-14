Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to take action against defaulters of property tax and in this regard a list of defaulters of property tax is being updated.

This was decided in a meeting chaired, by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other Directors also attended the meeting.

Chawla asked the Director Excise and Taxation (Taxes-I) to furnish list of defaulters of property tax, who have not paid the property tax form last ten years and from last five years along with property unit number, address and defaulted amount of tax (Division wise), so that proper action might be taken against them.

Sindh Minister for ET & NC and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla also directed the officers concerned to take all measures for recovery of the taxes, but should not go beyond the prescribed law. He said that there was a need to create awareness among the general people regarding payment of property tax.