Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman, Senator Rehman Malik has said that the credit of achieving the Public Account Committee (PAC) chairmanship by opposition goes to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had earlier refused the government’s offer of PAC chairmanship.

Speaking in the Parliament House on Friday, Rehman Malik said that it was Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s political prudence, wisdom and maturity that saved the opposition from division and pushed the government to take another U-turn.

He said “Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had flopped the government's effort to divide the opposition by refusing its offer to become the PAC chairman.

Responding to a question, he said that it seems our political system is still in transitory phase as democratic governments in the past were not let to complete their due democratic tenures.

Resultantly governments in the past couldn’t deliver as per the expectations of the public and continued to lose their confidence on the parliament and their elected representatives, he added.

However, he said that he is hopeful that parliament will continue to restore the confidence of public through performance.

While commenting on continuous fall of rupees against US Dollar, Senator Rehman Malik said that the continuous devaluation of Pakistani rupee against US Dollar is damaging country’s economy so he has already directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate and submit a detailed report to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior by 22 December as to how the Pakistani Rupees has taken such sharp and sudden drop.

He said that he has directed FIA to investigate all the stakeholders including Pakistan State Bank and Foreign Exchange Agents as per the Foreign Exchange Act. “The role of foreign exchange dealers, the concerned officials of State Bank of Pakistan and the role of the Ministry of Finance in the fall of Pakistani rupee must be investigated and fixed”, said Senator Rehman Malik.