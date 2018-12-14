Share:

LOS ANGELES - Emily Blunt is up for two prizes at next month’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, the nominations for which have just been announced.

The British star is up for the guild’s best film actress prize for Mary Poppins Returns, which is having its European premiere later in London.

She is also up for a supporting actor award for horror film A Quiet Place, which husband John Krasinski directed. Christian Bale and Olivia Colman are among the other British nominees. The former is shortlisted for his role as former US vice president Dick Cheney in the political satire Vice.

The latter is up for the best actress award for The Favourite, for which Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are also recognised.

Hugh Grant, Joseph Fiennes and Sir Anthony Hopkins are among the British talents in contention for the guild’s television awards.

Stone also receives a second nomination here for Netflix series Maniac, while Krasinski gets his own nod for acting in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are both nominated for their acting in A Star is Born, which is also up for outstanding performance by a cast.

Black Panther, Black Klansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians are also shortlisted for the SAG equivalent to a best picture award. The Screen Actors Guild is an American labour union that represents performers in media around the world.

It was founded in 1933 in an effort to eliminate exploitation of Hollywood actors who were being forced into multi-year contracts with major film studios - many of which were known for dictating the public and private lives of performers.

The SAG Awards have been held since 1995 and is often seen as an indicator of success at the Academy Awards, so if these nominations are anything to go by, maybe the Brits will have a bit of luck on their side come Oscars season.

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented in West Hollywood on 27 January.