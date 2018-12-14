Share:

ISLAMABAD - An exhibition of portraits by amateur artists and art students concluded here on Thursday at National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The show carried the work of as many as 15 students in the medium of oil on canvas to encourage the emerging talent in the field of fine arts. The students created the work during Portraiture and Expressionism Workshops that were organized by PNCA in July-August, 2018 conducted by Amina Ansari.

It was open for beginners and advance level students with no art background or age limit. The students created commendable work under the guidance of Amina Ansari. Around 50 paintings were displayed for public to support and appreciate the emerging artist as well as explore the hidden talent of the amateur artists. The participants were also awarded certificates by Director General PNCA, Jamal Shah and Director Visual Art Department Amna Ismail Pataudi. During the workshop of portraiture, traditional and contemporary techniques were incorporated into projects. Each student completed the course with a wide range of rendering techniques and gained a historical awareness of artists who have worked in this manner. Honing individual style was encouraged as well as creating self-portraits. While in the category of expressionism, the participants took expressionism as an artistic style in which the artist seeks to depict not objective reality but rather the subjective emotions and responses that object and events arouse with the person.

The students accomplished this aim through distortion, exaggeration, primitivism, fantasy and through the vivid, jarring, violent, or dynamic application of formal elements. The artists demonstrated how they tune from negative to positive emotion as Art Therapy and by educating Psychology of Colours.