An expatriate Pakistani has got possession of his house worth Rs 5 million, with the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. Vice Chairperson OPC Waseem Akhtar said that Hassan Askari Khan, settled in Brooklyn, USA, had filed a complaint that some persons had forcibly captured his house situated in old Civil Lines, Fateh Sher Colony, Sahiwal. Waseem said that the complaint was referred to the district administration Sahiwal, which got vacated the house and handed over to its owner.–APP