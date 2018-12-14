Share:

FAISALABAD - It is need of the hour to take steps to combat environmental hazards and to adopt healthy lifestyles to reduce diseases and mortality rate, said University of Agriculture Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dean Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi.

He addressed one-day symposium titled 'One Health', arranged by Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, UAF and The Brooke Pakistan.

He said that one health is the integrative effort of multiple disciplines to get optimal health for the masses, animals, and environment. Together, three makes up One Health, and the health of each is connected to others.

He said the changing lifestyles, junk food and lack of physical activity were causing obesity. "This could be the root cause of many diseases, including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases," he said. He added plenty of food, high caloric intake, dependence on impure and processed foods, a sedentary life style, environmental factors and pollutants were posing serious threat to the people.

He said the purpose of One Health programme was to attenuate the stream of patients. He said it was essential to keep the environment clean. He said that such sessions aimed at raising the awareness. He said that people must be educated about healthy lifestyles and foods.

Dr Sohail Sajid briefly discussed about the significance of One Health concept and the current research scenarios along with future prospects.

Dr Saleem (The Brooke, Pakistan) called for implementation of welfare in animals at commercial and domestic levels. Dr Imran Arshad and Dr Kashif Saleemi also spoke on the occasion.

IMPORTANCE OF SPORTS

ACTIVITIES HIGHLIGHTED

The excessive use of cell phones, internet and other gadgets among the youth is responsible for the reduction of physical and sports activities, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa.

He addressed the concluding session of Sport Gala arranged by UAF in collaboration with Interloop in which different teams across the district took part.

Chairman Sports Board Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, Director Student Affairs Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Assistant Director Sport Farooq Ahmad and the officials from Interloop including Col (r) Ijaz Nasir and Zeeshan Ahmad also spoke on the occasion.

As per results, in the football, Layallpur FC got the first position whereas in the hockey, young tiger stood first while Gulberg Club got second position.

The Vice Chancellor said that sports were very important not only for keeping oneself physical fit but also for a healthy mind. He said that UAF was taking all-out measures to promote sport actives among the students. He added that the state-of-the-art sports facilities were being provided to the students. Muhammad Ashfaq said that four sports including cricket, volley ball, hockey and foot ball matches are arranged in the gala.