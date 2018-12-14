Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has reiterated the government's commitment to strengthen political system of the country for rule of law, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the process of accountability is being held across the board and without discrimination.

The Minister said government is willing to make amendments in National Accountability Bureau law to make it effective and fair institution but opposition desires to make it toothless.

He said no one including journalist and judges would be spared to face accountability.

Fawad Chaudhry said government is focusing on agriculture sector, industrialization and job creation in the country.

To a question, he said due to efforts of Pakistan, Yemen conflict has been reduced.

About relations with India, he said Pakistan wants to have better ties with New Delhi besides improvement in trade which is beneficial for the people of both countries.