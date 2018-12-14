Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Thursday underlined the need for establishment of sports grounds in schools to promote a healthy society.

“We will have to set up sports grounds besides appointing sports teachers in schools to develop a healthy culture,” she said while speaking at the opening ceremony of a sports gala here at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Students from around 40 private schools of the Capital took part in the day-long sports gala, organized by Private Schools and Colleges Management Association (PS&CMA). The students displayed their talent in various sports including races, long jump and cycling.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself a sportsperson and wanted to promote sports in the country. “Sports have remained neglected in Pakistan for the past several years. But the present government will take all-out measures to promote sports as it believes in a healthy society,” she added. She lauded the organizers of the gala and assured that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would keep on extending support to hold such events. “Winning or losing is part of the game. But the important thing is that the spirit of sportsmanship should be kept alive”, she said. She said that the country was facing several challenges adding that efforts were being made to make Pakistan corruption free. Parliamentary Secretary for IPC Saima Nadeem and Parliamentary Secretary for Education Wajeeha Ikram also attended the opening ceremony.