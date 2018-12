Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore conducted raid at Chungi Amar Sadhu here on Thursday and arrested a man for getting money from people fraudulently. According to an FIA spokesman, the accused Shakeel, in connivance with others, took Rs 1,870,000 from complainant GA Shakoor of Sheikhupura on the pretext of sending him and 20 other to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.–App