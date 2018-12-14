Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan woman cricketer and one of the founder of women cricket in the country, Sharmeen Khan was laid to rest here in Defence graveyard here on Thursday. Sharmeen, 46, who returned from England a couple of days ago, died on Wednesday night due to pneumonia. Women cricket circles and member of the national women cricket team have termed her sudden demise as tragic. She will be known in Pakistan women cricket history books for her efforts for forming the first ever national women team along with her sister Shazia Khan. She represented the country in two Test matches and 26 ODIs as a right-handed batswoman and a pacer. Sharmeen made her Test debut against Sri Lanka Women at Colombo in April 1998 and two years later played her last Test against Ireland Women at Dublin.–Staff Reporter