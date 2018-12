Share:

LAHORE – Golden Star Cricket Club outsmarted Stag Club by 6 wickets to advance to the next round in the 34th Yaseen Akhtar Memorial Cricket Tournament at Stag cricket ground. Brilliant half centuries by Golden Star captain Azzam-ul-Haq and Asif Ali Jr’s were highlights of the match. Stag Club scored 117/8 in 20 overs and Golden Star chased the target losing 4 wickets in 18.1 overs. Azzam-ul-Haq slammed 56 and Asif Ali Jr 51. Abid Hussain and M Shakeel were field umpires.–Staff Reporter