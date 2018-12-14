Share:

MOSCOW - Dozens of Greenpeace activists on Thursday forced motorcades of EU leaders to change their route to the Brussels summit in protest against inertia on climate change. Over 50 protesters from different countries blocked the main road to the venue, the pressure group’s website reads. They carried banners that read “EU: change course on climate.”

“Scientists say we have 12 years left for radical action on climate change … we call on European governments to stop pandering to polluters and change course on climate,” Greenpeace climate policy adviser Ansgar Kiene was quoted as saying.

Heads of state and government of 28 EU nations will gather in Brussels on Thursday to help UK’s beleaguered Prime Minister Theresa May get her Brexit deal ratified by parliament.

The summit is held simultaneously with the UN climate conference underway in Katowice, Poland.