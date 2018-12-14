Share:

KARACHI - International transplant surgeons, academicians and decision makers across the world who gathered at a day-long seminar at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) on Thursday underscored the need for every single country to develop national transplant programme based on ethical practices, transparency and well-being of the patients.

Seminar titled “Update in Organ Transplantation” was attended by Dr Nancy Ascher the past President of American Society of Transplant Surgeons, Dr Francis Delmonico from Harvard Medical School, Dr John Roberts who serves as professor of surgery at the Transplant Surgery Division of the US and Prof Adib Rizvi Director SIUT.

Speaking at the opening session, Dr Ascher spelt out the global scene of organ transplantation programme including deceased organ donation in various parts of the world. She called for mobilising international, regional as well as national efforts to ensure that benefits of transplantation are extended to those who have reached end stages.

She pointed out that in many countries mostly in the developing a shift is being witnessed from communicable to non-communicable diseases. She lauded the services rendered by SIUT in developing a comprehensive network of specialized medical care.

Dr Delmonico who is also an Advisor to WHO on matters related to organ donation and transplantation presented a vision of world organisation asking the governments all around the globe to chalk out a strategy of health care resources and its access to citizens.

He was the view that national authorities need to regulate donation and transplantation activities by maximising donation from deceased donors and appropriate health care on long term basis.

Dr John Roberts also traced the organ donation and transplantation program and identified Croatian model which has increased to 61 per cent in organ donation program. He stressed the importance of media and civil society in creating awareness of deceased organ donation program.

Director SIUT Prof Adib Rizvi who welcomed the visiting experts highlighted the philosophy of his institute that is practiced successfully for last 47 years. He said the philosophy of treating the patients free without any discrimination has been widely endorsed by society at large as a perfect model of health.

He also recounted the struggle against commercialism and unethical practices of organ trade and transplantation. Prof Rizvi highlighted the efforts and success of his team in establishing a successful transplant program in the country.

The afternoon session was addressed by Dr Rehan Mohsin, Dr Tahir Aziz, Dr Nasir Luck and Dr Haider Mehdi of SIUT.

The medical professionals from SIUT who also discussed the importance of deceased organ donation program said according to an estimate one person dies in the country every three minutes due to organ failure which include 60 thousand kidney patients, 90 thousand liver and 20 thousand of heart every year.