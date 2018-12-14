Share:

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s automotive industry is about to become more competitive and diversified, thanks to a major new comer Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited.

The one of Pakistan’s emerging automotive manufacturers and distributors announced to go digital from a global technology platform of SAP. Hyundai Nishat aims to promote indigenization in a growing consumer market of the auto sector which can help achieve multi-dimensional goals of the economy including import substitution, technology transfer and job creation.

This is in addition to enriching consumers experience through introduction of Hyundai’s brand new line up in both passenger and light commercial category.

Pakistan’s automotive sector is undergoing massive transformation in terms of changing consumer preferences, and Hyundai Nishat is looking to play a key role in matching these new trends. To achieve this, Hyundai Nishat intends to follow its digital roadmap with the strategic sourcing of SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite.