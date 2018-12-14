Share:

Walk to create awareness against corruption

The Character Building Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau, organised a walk to create awareness among public, especially the young generation, against corruption in all segments of society. Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, along with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, led the walk. Prof Dr Aleem Bhatti, Dr Nisar Ahmad of the university and a large number of faculty members and students participated in the walk.The walk started from the Vice-Chancellor Office and culminated at UVAS main lawns after taking a round of the City campus.–APP

Gynae workshop concludes

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal has said that Gynae Tower having facilities of simulation centre, research and advance skill lab would be set up. Speaking at concluding session of symposium at Lady Willingdon Hospital on Thursday, he said that the proposal would be presented to the syndicate of the KEMU. Gynecologists from teaching hospitals in Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot participated in the workshop. Prof Tabinada Rana, Prof Arshad Chohan, Prof Ayesha Malik and Prof Uzma Hussain delivered lectures on different aspects of gynecology. Prof Muhammad Arshad Chohan highlighted training facilities for doctors and clinical services for patients at Lady Willingdon Hospital, the largest Gynae hospital in the province. He suggested establishment of skills department in the hospital. Medical Superintendent Dr Khawaja Mahboob Ahmed said that so far 83,169 patients have been examined at OPD and 35,260 admitted indoors. He said that 14,635 normal deliveries and 14629 C-Section were performed during the period.–Staff Reporter

60,000kg substandard meat discarded in 2 months

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday discarded 60,000 kilograms substandard meat in last two months during operation against butchers and illegal slaughter houses. The purpose of the operation was to control the sale of unhygienic meat in the provincial metropolis. This was informed by PFA DG Muhammad Usman. He said that during raids meat safety team and vigilance cell of PFA confiscated 2,500 kg meat from two meat points including Meat Store and Nadeem Store. The raids were conducted in the area of Township and at Pindi Stop. He said that substandard meat of ill animals was brought at shops for selling after slaughtering at illegal slaughter houses. He said that all seized meat was set ablaze at the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company’s furnace. The PFA also warned two food outlets, asking them to improve hygienic condition. –Staff Reporter

Minister promises reforms in education

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that comprehensive reforms are being introduced in schools education sector. Presiding over a meeting at Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Office Thursday, he said: “Our country could be known as the best education provider in the world and changes are being introduced in teachers’ training and including new ideas in the syllabus of grade 1 to 5.” Different proposals came under consideration to introduce latest reforms in attached departments of schools education.–Staff Reporter