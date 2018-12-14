Share:

LAHORE - The KSE-100 Index continued its downward trend yesterday with the index closing at 38,012 level, losing 296 points (or-0.77%). Investors remained on the sidelines as the index recorded its lowest traded volume (84mn) in 128 sessions (Since June 01, 2018). This was due to continued bleak outlook on the state of country’s economy.

With Prime Minister Imran Khan ordering enquiries against managing directors of both the following Gas companies, SSGC and SNGP closed at their lower caps of Rs21.98 and Rs73.9, respectively today.

Sector-wise the worst performers today were E&P’s, IPP’s and OMC’s which ate away 172pts, cumulatively.

Investor participation was disappointing today as traded volumes fell by 42% to 84mn, while traded value regressed by 42% to US$29mn.

Experts said that a large number of industrial units in the city are faced with acute gas shortages which has crippled their production-line and threatened timely fulfillment of export commitments worth millions of dollars ahead of the peak seasons of Christmas and New Year.