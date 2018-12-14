Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman expressed his concerns over shortage of gas in Sindh and said that the people are facing severe hardships due to shortage.

Hafiz Naeem said that the public transports varnished from the roads, causing the miseries for the people of Karachi which is economical hub of Pakistan and contributes around 67 percent of the total economy of the country.

He demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take strict action against those organisations and authorities who are responsible for the closure of CNG. He added that the masses have been affected badly due to the negligence and incompetence of the authorities concerned. The JI leader further said that the industries are at its verge of closure due to the non availability of gas, adding that the industrialists and business community are worried about the sudden closure of gas supply to their industries. The closure of gas will also cause loss to the country’s economy.

“Thousands of daily-wages labours are deprived of their employment due to the closure of the gas for last four days. It will further aggravate the situation”, Hafiz Naeem added.

He said that the students and working class people are also facing tremendous physical and mental agony due to the closure of CNG, as the public transport is being off-road due to the non availability of gas supply to the CNG stations. He demanded of the Sindh Government to take immediate steps in order to produce any alternate in connection with closure of gas supply so that the masses could get some sigh of relief. Separately, the Ahle Sunnat Waljamaat (ASWJ) President Allama Aurangzaib Farooqui said that millions of people of Sindh province are hit hard by the shortage of gas. He said the shortage was deliberately made by some forces which wanted to get undue profit out of it. Allama Farooqui was of the view that ASWJ fully endorses the demand of the provincial government for restoring the gas to the province. Not only the daily-wages employees are suffering but also the industrial units have also been shut, he added.

The ASWJ President lauded the PM Imran Khan for taking notice of the matter and ordering action against the delinquents.