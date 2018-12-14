Share:

ATTOCK - Police arrested senior JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah for his alleged involvement in delivering a provocative speech.

As per details, Mufti was arrested after attending a religious gathering at village Nartopa in jurisdiction of Hazro police station. He was taken to Anti-Terrorism Court, Rawalpindi where the hearing of his case was put off till December 17 and was sent to Attock Jail.

As per the sources, last year, in village Jalalia in the jurisdiction of Hazro police station, Mufti Kifayatullah had delivered a provocative and fiery speech and since then was wanted to police.

The JUI-F leaders have condemned the arrest of Mufti Kifayatullah. A spokesman of Attock police told this scribe that anyone involved in delivering provocative speeches would not be spared and would be brought to justice.