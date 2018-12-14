Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Nicole Kidman’s daughter wants to win an Emmy award.

The 51-year-old actress scooped two trophies for ‘Big Little Lies’ - one for her portrayal of Celeste Wright and the other for producing the show - at the 2017 ceremony and offered to give the statuettes to her children Sunday, 10, and seven-year-old Faith.

However, her older daughter declined because she’d rather win one of her own in the future.

Nicole - who has Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban - said on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: ‘’Actually I offered, when I won the Emmy for Big Little Lies, I won one for producing and one for acting, which was an incredible thing to happen.

‘’I was like, ‘OK, I can put one on your shelf, Sunday, and one on your shelf, Faith, and they’re yours.’

‘’Sunday didn’t want it.’ She said, ‘Oh, I want to earn my own.’ I’m like, ‘You go, girl!’ ‘’

When she picked up her awards, Nicole - who also has adopted adult children Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise - pledged to give the trophies to her youngest children.

She said in her acceptance speech: ‘’I also am a mother and wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith [Urban], who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it.

‘’So this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to go, every time my mama didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this! I got something!’’

It was previously revealed the youngsters will have cameos in the upcoming second season of ‘Big Little Lies’ and they have enchanted the rest of the cast while on set.

Zoe Kravitz previously said: ‘’Yeah, they’re around a lot and I sometimes can’t tell when they’re actually in a scene or just hanging out.

‘’But they’re so sweet and really really smart. You can tell they were raised by Nicole Kidman.’’