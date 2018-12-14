Share:

KARACHI - City Institute of Image Management (CIIM), KMC organised a study tour of KMC Council members and senior officers to Karachi Port Trust on Thursday to provide the interaction between the local government representatives in Karachi and the Karachi Port authorities. Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad and director CIIM Muhammad Shahid also accompanied the delegation.

Executive Engineer of KPT Rashid Ikram welcomed the delegation from KMC with deputy harbor master Captain Hasan Afaq and incharge of Marine pollution department of KPT at the KPT head office and gave a detailed presentation to KMC Council Members and officers on the working of KPT.

On this occasion, chairmen and chairpersons of KMC council ask many questions about the condition of city beaches and the port which is now polluted and the coastal belt has an ugly look due to this.

The Executive engineer KPT and deputy harbor master gave answers to these questions that the Marine pollution department working o it and regularly clean the city shores however dumping of garbage and waste on regular basis by residents of coastal area affecting the situation.

They also stressed the need of completion of S-III project for the city which would enable the port authorities to maintain the harbor and coastal belt.

Director municipal services Nauman Arshad said that the Karachi port is the most important port of the region and it plays key role in the cargo handling and progress of the national economy. He said KMC is ready to assist the KPT in its works for the betterment of the city.