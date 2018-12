Share:

A 40-year-old man was found dead in a house in Sanda police precincts on early Thursday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police identified the deceased as Ashfaq, a labourer who was living in a one-room rented house in Shibli Town. According to police, Ashfaq went to the bedroom late Wednesday but he was found unresponsive in the morning. He was shifted to hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. The police were investigating the death.–Staff Reporter