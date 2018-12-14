Share:

MOSCOW - The Libyan parliament is interested in utilising Russian expertise in training military personnel to ensure the country’s security and stability, President of the House of Representatives of Libya Aguila Saleh said Thursday. “We are interested in Russia to offer its expertise in military training, in other words, everything that would provide security to our country. I will be honest, we need Russia. We need Russia to be involved in rebuilding our country, including in such sectors as oil, railroads and all the essential projects,” Saleh said during his meeting with speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber Vyacheslav Volodin.

Saleh also noted the Libyan interest in developing bilateral relations with Moscow, as well as increasing Russia’s role in the region.

Libya has been gripped by conflict since 2011, when the country’s longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army. At the same time, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country’s west and is headquartered in Tripoli.