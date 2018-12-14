Share:

KAMALIA - A man was held for allegedly molesting a deaf, dumb, and mentally-retarded girl at Chak 731 G/B here the other day. Toba Tek Singh District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar also took notice of the incident. According to the police report, 20 years old daughter of a local labourer Rasheed was abducted by a landlord a few days back. The girl was later found bleeding and crying in the fields by the villagers. The father of the victim submitted an application for the registration of an FIR at the Saddr Police Station Kamalia, but the report was not filed. The family of the victim held protests at various places and in front of administration offices. DPO Toba Tek Singh Sadiq Ali Dogar took notice of the incident and ordered the police to take necessary action. Saddr Police Station Kamalia has filed the case and started the further investigation after arresting the suspect.

CHEQUES DISTRIBUTED

Chairperson Municipal Committee Kamalia M Sharif Malik handed out financial assistance cheque of Rs1.6 million each to the widows of the deceased employees of the Municipal Committee the other day.

Chief Officer Rao Hamid, former chairman Municipality Rai Ziaullah Khan, Malik Amjad Yaqoob and Sanitary Inspector Rab Nawaz Khan were also present on the occasion.