ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Executive Board decided to file two corruption references and also authorised 16 inquiries and two investigations against politicians including Nisar Ahmed Khoro, Sharjeel Inam Memon and former MNA Sabir Shah.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal chaired the meeting that decided to file corruption reference against former chairman Workers Welfare Board Balochistan Khawaja Sadique Akbar, former Secretary WWB Balochistan Mumtaz Ali Khan, former Administrator Kidney Centre Dr Ameer Ahmed Khan Jogezai and others. In this case, the accused misused their powers and embezzled public money in purchase of equipment for the Kidney Centre Quetta causing a loss of Rs54 million to the national exchequer. The second reference was approved against former Medical Superintendant Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, Karachi Aslam Pervez Memon and others for misuse of authority and alleged corruption of Rs253 million.

The NAB board also authorised 2 investigations including one against administration of Jinnah Medical College and others while the other against officials of Sarhad Development Authority.

The NAB also authorised 16 inquiries against various personalities including former Food Minister Nisar Ahmed Khoro, officers of Food department Sukkar and others, Pir Sabir Shah, former MNA from D.I. Khan, officers of Department of Revenue, Dera Ismael Khan and others, Brig Waqar, MD National Telecom Corporation, Zahid Mir, 3 inquiries against acting MD Oil and Gas Development Authority and its management. Sharjeel Inam Memon, MPA, Abdul Karim Soomro, MPA, Sardar Qaiser Abbas Khan, Sardar Nasir Abbas Khan Sardar Lala Khan, officials of Department of Revenue, Chobara, Layyah and others. Former member Provincial Assembly Abdul Majeed Abro, officers of food department and others, National Power Park Management Company, investment in Government Holding Pvt. Limited, Pakistan LNG Limited. Dr Ghulam Memon, Financial Advisor, EOBI, Salman, Acting Vice Chancellor, Federal Urdu University, Karachi, officers of CDA, CADD and Lakhra Power House, Jamshoro and others.