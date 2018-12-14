Share:

KARACHI - Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi Brigadier (retd) Farooq Naser Awan on Tuesday distributed cheques worth Rs236.24 million amongst the beneficiaries of federal and provincial government departments affected in various scams.

In compliance with the direction of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and NAB’s motto “Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan”, NAB Karachi organised an anti-corruption walk on Thursday in line with the International Anti-Corruption Day which is observed every year under United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

The walk commenced at NAB Karachi Office at Dr Daud Pota Road. DG NAB Brigadier (retd) Farooq Naser Awanled the walk along with Faisal Edhi, human rights activists including ex-CPLC head Jameel Yousf, senior officers and officials of NAB. A large number of people from all walks of life including members of senior bureaucracy, educational institutions, government departments and members of civil society and general public were participated in the walk.

The DG NAB while delivering welcome speech extended gratitude to the participants and highlighted the importance of public awareness events. He said NAB Karachi over the past few years has geared up its operations against the corrupt and has been performing exceptionally well. Under the dynamic vision and guidance of chairman NAB; NAB Karachi has remained successful in achieving the confidence of public at large. All officers and staff of the bureau are part and parcel of the performance.

He further said that it is important to understand that all decisions in NAB are taken in Board meetings Executive Board Meeting (EBM) chaired by Chairman NAB as well as Regional Board Meetings (RBMs) chaired by Regional Director Generals. At NAB a case passes through the phases of complaint verification, inquiry, investigation and reference.

The whole process completes within the deadline of 10 months. Highlighting the performance of NAB (K), he said during year 2018; NAB Karachi received and disposed over 10,000 complaints which is the largest count in one year since inception. Completed 281 CVs. Similarly 117 inquiries and investigations were completed and 42 References were filed in accountability courts.

During 2018; NAB Karachi recovered over Rs518 million and arrested 153 accused persons. This large number of arrests has put an impact and deterrence over the corrupt and has boosted the confidence of complainants whether they are individuals or organisations.

In the short span of one year, NAB Karachi has secured conviction in 90 cases that include imprisonments and conviction through plea bargain by accountability courts. Since Inception NAB Karachi has recovered over Rs30 billion (including recoveries in shape of recovery of state land). The same was disbursed among its beneficiaries that include affectees of cheating public at large, government departments and banks.

The DG NAB further highlighted that he took charge of this bureau in October 2018. During these two months, NAB Karachi has been making its disposals with more vigor and competence. During the period over 2000 complaints are received and disposed off. 26 CVs, 50 Inquiries and Investigations are completed. 10 References are filed in Accountability Courts. During these two months 12 convictions are secured by NAB Karachi and recoveries of Rs 341 Million were made from the accused.

DG NAB Brigadier (retd) Farooq Naser Awan,) accompanied with guests distributed cheques worth Rs236.24 million amongst the beneficiaries federal as well as provincial government departments and affectees of various scams. He further stated that on directions of incumbent Chairman NAB Karachi hold public hearings to listen to the people’s grievances on every last Thursday of each month. Due to this reason, people’s trust in NAB is increasing day by day as eradication of corruption is the voice of the nation and efforts of NAB in eradication of the menace have been widely acknowledged.

Highlighting the role of all stakeholders and public representatives, he said that all segments of society will have to join hands to eradicate the menace of corruption from society. He reiterated the resolve to take forward the mission of NAB and to rid this society of the menace of corruption. Guests Mr. Faisal Edhi and Jameel Yousuf also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of NAB.