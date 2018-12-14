Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved 16 inquiries, two investigations and filing of two corruption references against a number of politicians, bureaucrats and others.

In a meeting of NAB executive board chaired by chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Thursday, the anti-corruption watchdog approved to open probe against Pakistan Peoples Party’s ex-provincial ministers Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sharjeel Memon and Abdul Karim Soomro for alleged accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The executive board also approved inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Pir Sabir Shah, officers of the Department of Revenue, Dera Ismail Khan, officers of the Food Department, Sukkur and others, and Brigadier Waqar, managing director, National Telecom Corporation.

Three inquiries were approved against Zahid Mir, acting managing director of the Oil and Gas Development Company and its management.

Inquiries were also initiated against Sardar Qaiser Abbas Khan, Sardar Nasir Abbas Khan, Sardar Lal Khan; officials and others of the Department of Revenue, Chobara Layyah; former MPA Abdul Majeed Abro; appointment of managing directors in the National Power Park Management Company, Government Holding Private Limited, Pakistan LNG Limited, Intra-Gas System and investment in Government Holding Private Limited; Dr Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Financial Adviser, EOBI; Salman Muhammad, Acting Vice Chancellor, Federal Urdu University Karachi; officials of the CDA, CADD, officers of Lakhra Power House, Jamshoro and others.

The executive board meeting also authorised two investigations against the management and others of the Jinnah Medical College, Peshawar and officers of the Sarhad Development Authority.

It was decided that a reference will be filed against Khawaja Siddique Akbar, former chairman, Workers Welfare Board, Balochistan; former administrator, Kidney Centre, Quetta; Dr Ameer Ahmed Khan Jogezai, Mumtaz Ali Khan, former secretary, Workers Welfare Board, Balochistan and others.

The board also authorised filing a corruption reference against Aslam Pervaiz Memon, former medical superintendent, Sindh Employees Security Institution, Karachi and others for inflicting Rs253.65 million losses to the national exchequer by violating relevant laws and embezzling funds.