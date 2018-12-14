Share:

LAHORE - The district administration is all set to take action against government officials involved in backing land grabbers . Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has directed Assistant Commissioner (Protocol) Asim Saleem to prepare a list of officials involved in backing land mafia and encroachers in the provincial capital.

Since launch of the anti-encroachment drive in October, the demand for action against such officials has become stronger.

Reportedly, the city district administration has retrieved Rs23 billion land from the mafia and warning notices have been sent to 5,000 people.

Shopkeepers of city malls, including Abid Market, Mian Plaza, Liberty Market and Shah Alam Market, said no one could dare encroach upon the state land without the backing of officials.

Saleha directed Asim Saleem to prepare the list of officials involved in facilitating encroachment of land, buildings and shops across Lahore.

Saleha Saeed also met a delegation of traders of Shah Alam Market and it was agreed that the anti-encroachment drive would go on without any discrimination. Chairing a meeting, Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha said more than 50,000-kanal st ate land was retried and warning notices were served to 14,097 people.

On Thursday, the district administration Ravi Zone team carried out an operation against encroachments from Shahdara to Imamia Colony.