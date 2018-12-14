Share:

LOS ANGELES - Offset reportedly wants to spend Christmas with Cardi B and Kulture. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker revealed last week she’d split from the Migos rapper after just over a year of marriage, and according to a source the ‘Walk It Talk It’ star is hoping to spend at least Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with his five-month-old daughter and estranged spouse. An insider told TMZ, Offset is even hoping to splash the cash on special gifts for them both. The gossip site also claims that the 26-year-old trap musician will be making visits to his three other children from previous relationships; Kody, Jordan and Kalea.–EN