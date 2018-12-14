Share:

Islamabad - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has said that total outages hours and interconnection points for NTDC were increased by 40 percent and 16pc in the year 2015-16 as compared to year 2014-15.

Due to improper utilization of resources by NTDC, loss of supply incidents resulted in a loss of Rs724 million during 2015-16, said Performance Evaluation Report of NTDC & K-Electric for FY 2015-16 based on data with a comparison to 2010-11 through 2014-15 as per Performance Standards (Transmission) Rules-2005.

According the report issued by Nepra the average duration of interruption per point during the reported period for NTDC remained 0.46 Hours (27.6 minutes). This shows 21% decline for NTDC as compared to preceding year. However the report said that a reduction of 25% has been observed in total number of outages hours i.e. from 116 to 87, whereas, the number of 132 kV outgoing circuits have been increased by 16% as compared to preceding year, shown in figure 3.4 and figure 3.5 respectively. The average number of interruptions per circuit10 by NTDC is 0.19, shown in figure 3.6 above. This indicates that NTDC has improved by 37% in year 2015-16 i.e. from 0.3 to 0.19 as compared to year 2014- 15.

In order to gauge system security measurements, the estimates of total energy not served (ENS) during the year as reported by NTDC has been analyzed which was 143 Million kWh. Based on the energy transportation charges of NTDC and average energy sale rate of CPPA-G, the financial impact of 143 Million kWh amounts to approximately Rs. 724 million, said the report.

The report said that NTDC shall have to take remedial measures to minimize power outages to avoid loss of supply to consumers and financial loss as well. As reported, these outages include a partial and a major system collapse also, in the year 2015-16.

It has been observed that the partial and major system collapses and network splitting has been reduced from 10 to 2 times in the year 2015-16 as compared to preceding year which indicates that NTDC has shown improvement. However, NTDC shall follow the day-to-day and long term principles, standards, procedures and guidelines for Planning, Operation, Dispatch and Connection purposes for normal and abnormal transmission system conditions to avoid loss of supply to the consumers and hence financial loss to the national economy.

Regarding System Voltage the report said that the data pertaining to number of voltage variations violating prescribed limits as submitted by NTDC was analyzed and it was observed that NTDC has shown 16% improvement in the year 2015-16 as compared to preceding year.

From year 2011-12 to year 2014-15 the number of voltage variations violating prescribed limits is trending up by 43%, 33%, 10% and 11% respectively with respect to preceding years.Whereas, in year 2015-16 it has fallen by 16% as compared to 2014-15.

The report recommended that 500kV Rawat & NKI Karachi and 220kV Daudkhel, Mardan, Jaranwala, New Kot Lakhpat, Ravi, Vehari, Quetta and Sibbi are the worst performing grid stations with respect to voltage violations. This indicates improper maintenance activities at these particular grid stations. NTDC should concentrate to utilize its Repair & Maintenance funds in its weak areas. It was also observed that due to improper utilization of resources by NTDC, 87 number of loss of supply incidents were occurred which resulted in a loss of Rs. 724/- millions during the reported period.

System frequency varied from 45 to 51.47 Hertz, which is a question mark on part of NTDC as it shows a variation of 10% and 2.94% respectively, whereas, the allowed limits are ±1% of the nominal frequency of 50 Hertz. This shows poor implementation of Grid Code.

A major and a partial system collapse have also been reported by NTDC due to which large part of the country went under dark for 17 hours and 27 minutes. NTDC needs to improve its functions of planning, operation, protection, augmentation & expansions and rehabilitation as per requirement of the Grid Code, so that such collapses may not occur in future, said the performance report. The report said that it is the need of time that NTDC shall make network expansions in a way so that it can meet the upcoming power projects in future and submit the progress report to the n quarterly basis.

Regarding K-Electric the Annual Performance Report (APR) said that while analyzing the system reliability it was noted that total number of interconnection points for K-Electric during 2015-16 remained the same for the last six years indicates that the average duration of interruption per point during the reported period for K-Electric is 1.47 Hours (1 hour & 28.2 minutes).

Regarding System Frequency of Interruption in KE the report said that total number of 132kV circuits has remained the same for the last six years as shown in figure 5.5 above. Figure 5.6 shows that the average number of interruptions per circuit10 for K-Electric is 0.32 during the reported period. This indicates that K-Electric has not shown any improvement and remained at the same level as compared to year 2014-15.

Regarding the System Security the report said that to gauge system security measurements, the estimates of total energy not served (ENS) during the year as reported by K-Electric has been analyzed. The total ENS as reported by K-Electric is 4.808 Million kWh. On the basis of average sale rate16 of K-Electric, the financial impact of 4.808 Million kWh amounts to approximately Rs. 62.4 million. Reported ENS is given in table 5.1 and figure 5.7 shows the historical trend over the six years period.

Regarding the System Voltage the report revealed that the number of voltage variations violating criteria has been reduced to 18 as compared to 38 of preceding year. Moreover, K-Electric has provided the duration of variation data for the first time.

The report said that the improvement as claimed by K-Electric pertaining to system reliability is contrary to the ground realities and needs to improve its reporting mechanism on realistic basis.

The System duration of interruption of the company during the year 2015-16 remained at around 1.47 Hours (1 hour & 28.2 minutes) which is lower over the previous year by 6.96%. Similarly, system frequency of interruption remained at the same level as of previous year i.e. 0.32 number that indicates 0% improvement. K-Electric contributed a loss of Rs. 62.4/- millions to the national exchequer due to 10 number of loss of supply incidents that occurred during the reported period.

To enhance overall performance, K-Electric needs to improve its functions of planning, operation, protection, augmentation & expansions and rehabilitation as per requirement of the Grid Code, to avoid breakdowns and ensure the continuity of supply to its consumers.