Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran on Friday have agreed to find solutions to common challenges regarding drug trafficking.

The agreement came at the concluding session of a two-day tripartite meeting hosted by Ministry of Narcotics Control here in Islamabad today.

The three sides agreed on various regional cooperation mechanisms, including enhancement of regional response through information-sharing and planning and conducting drug-interdiction operations.

They also agreed to establish 'Border Liaison Offices' in this regard.