Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistan persuaded and brought the Afghan Taliban to table for talks with the US.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony held at the province's Nishtar Hall to mark 100 days of the PTI government.

“The country which mocked Pakistan for its approach, asked us for help to bring Afghan Taliban to table for the peace process,” lamented Imran.

“I was called ‘Taliban Khan’ when I said that we can’t solve the issue without dialogue,” he remarked.

The prime minister said that no political party was re-elected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after its initial tenure, but PTI broke this norm in General Election 2018.

PTI government was re-elected because of its brilliant performance that addressed the woes of the working class, he added.

“I have complete faith in Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, and he will handle his responsibilities with utmost dignity,” says the PM.

The prime minister said that the people of Punjab had a strange situation of status-quo as a CM would act as a king in the province. “Usman Buzdar is simple, honest and brave and stood against the entire mafia,” the prime minister added.

While, addressing his ministers and MPAs, he urged them to go to office daily. I know who goes and who doesn’t. Don’t complain your office is being taken away if you’re absent,” he said.

The wealth inequality is escalating each passing day, every official needs to do his job correctly, to curb this catastrophe. He said our country’s stunted growth rate has never fallen below 40%, which means that the majority has always been on the edge or below the poverty line.

Emphasising on the need to create businesses, Khan lamented that the country’s environment is such that it creates obstacles for business and investment. “We need to work on ease of doing business to progress.”

The prime minister has also established shelter homes for the poor in the province. As many 432 people will be accommodated in the shelter homes where they will also be provided food.