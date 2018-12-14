Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has advised the government to do legislation on production orders of legislators facing cases in different courts of law.

Chairing Punjab Assembly session on Thursday, he asked Law Minister Raja Basharat to take up the issue with the Chief Minister and party leadership. The opposition assured full support to treasury in passage of bill on production orders.

The session started one hour and 12 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif did not bother to bring a law on production order during the last 10 years. It seemed, he said, the PML-N was sure that it would remain in power in Punjab forever. He suggested introducing a bill with the consensus of the opposition and the treasury.

PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Iqbal pointed out to the chair that he was holding the office of CM prior to 10 years rule of Shehbaz Sharif. “The issue was not resolved during your tenure as CM. Now you are part of the government”, he said, adding, Kh Salman Rafiq should be given opportunity to come to the House and give his point of view. He said that the opposition would support bill on production order.

Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer-ud-Din said that it seemed that the assemblies would function on production orders in future. He suggested the law minister to bring a bill on production orders and got it passed during the current session.

Referring to the harsh words of the chair against the previous regime, PML-N’s Waris Kalu said that it seemed that “you have vented anger of staying away from the assembly for 10 years”. “Previously, you were part of the PML-N. Now you are in the ruling coalition. You served as CM and now are Speaker. Anybody can face crises like Kh Salman Rafiq”, he said, adding, it was time to move ahead and do necessary work to protect honour of legislators.

Earlier, during Question Hour on Cooperatives, industries, Commerce and Investment and Youth Affairs and Sports departments, Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal assured completing the project of setting up industrial zone in Mandi Bahauddin district.

To a supplementary question of PML-N’s Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din, he said that the previous regime launched a mega project for a small city without proper homework and fund allocation. He said that the government would definitely complete this project. To another supplementary question of the same legislator, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government had included establishment of four universities in 100 days plan. He said that the previous regime had done some good work but the present government would set up Tianjin University, Rasool University Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi University and D G Khan University.

Later, the chair announced adjourning the session on completion of agenda without noticing that the PML-N legislator Raheela Khadim Hussain had pointed quorum. The Secretary PA drew attention of the chair towards the legislator. After ringing bells for five minutes, the chair adjourned the session till Friday (today) at 9am.