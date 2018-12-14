Share:

ISLAMABAD - Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi has said that there is no short cut in life. He was speaking at a seminar titled, ‘Migration for development: Role of migrant resources centre in safe and informed migration’, arranged by International Islamic university Islamabad.

MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi shared his life experiences with students of International Islamic university Islamabad. “One should work hard in life to achieve the desired goals. The continuous efforts and struggle pays you in the long run,” he told the audience.

Talking about immigration, he said one should not opt for illegal ways for immigration to other countries. The right path and proper guidelines laid by ministry of oversees and Pakistanis should be followed in true spirit, students should explore new ways to search different countries with available resources where potential opportunities are available, he advised the students. He was of the view that countries like China are providing new initiatives and guidelines for new courses and also suggested the students to find unique and different courses.

He said under the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Bait-ul-Mal was striving for poverty alleviation and for providing basic necessities of life to common people. “Government is doing its best to provide maximum relief to every individual of the society and youth can play a vital role in the development of a country.

Youth is the future of Pakistan and they will be equipped with best education and techniques,” he assured. Dean of the Social Sciences, Dr Hazir Ullah appreciated and thanked the MD for motivating the students and highlighting the aspects of migration to other countries for the sake of job and impact on lives of their families. He appreciated the role played by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for providing scholarships to the deserving students of International Islamic university Islamabad.