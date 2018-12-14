Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cycling Federation Secretary Syed Azhar Shah Thursday said that Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is playing a partisan role and using negative tactics to disrupt the smooth working of the PCF and is also making efforts to exclude cycling from the national games.

“POA is working against the interest of the Olympic charter and the PCF by taking such measures which are harmful for the cause of cycling in the country,” he told mediamen at a news conference here to highlight the salient features of the National Cycling Championship. Also present were Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) president and organizing secretary of the event Moazzam Khan and PCA secretary Shahzada Butt.

Azhar Shah said he has written a number of letters to POA time and again requesting them it to safeguard the future of cycling in the country and to lend support to contribute in the overall development of the game but their all such positive gestures were rejected by the POA.

Highlighting POA’s injustice being done to the PCF, he said that efforts are underway from the platform of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) to exclude cycling from the next national games. “So much so, the POA has written a letter to the concerned quarters to stop the ongoing construction work on the cycling velodrome being built in Quetta. We wrote a letter to the POA on this issue but didn’t get any reply from them (POA).”

“In the given circumstances, the future of cycling is in danger as the POA is utilizing their energies by not recognizing our legitimate cycling federation which is affiliated with the international and Asian cycling bodies,” said PCF secretary.

Giving details of the National Cycling Championship, he said that the prime cycling activity will go into action from December 15 in which 14 teams including provinces and departments will take part. “Alongside the men championship, women championship will also be conducted. The men and women riders will be seen in action during track and field events in the separate versions of the competition.”

He said all the arrangements have been finalised to hold the competition in a befitting manner. “We have formed various committees for the smooth conduct of the men and women events,” said PCF Secretary.