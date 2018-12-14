Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have taken into custody Syed Ahmed Shah, the personal secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief late Maulana Samiul Haq, who was missing from home in Akora Khattak, official sources told The Nation on Thursday.

The detainee has been shifted to Police Station Airport where the investigators are questioning him in connection with murder of Maulana Samiul Haq, sources said.

Syed Ahmed Shah was the first man who had found Maulana Samiul Haq, JUI-S Chief, dead in his bedroom in Safari Villas of a private housing society besides informing police about the incident. Maulana Samiul Haq was killed in a knife attack on November 2, 2018.

According to sources, the special police team including investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) took Syed Ahmed Shah into custody and shifted him to Police Station Airport for questioning to trace out the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq.

They claimed Syed Ahmed Shah was said to be in custody of intelligence agencies, which later handed him over to police. However, all the officers of Rawalpindi police remained tight lip over custody of Syed Ahmed Ali Shah, the most wanted man in the high profile murder case.

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan has not responded to the queries from The Nation.

The government had constituted a special police team headed by SSP Investigations to probe the murder case of Maulana Samiul Haq. Police had picked up and grilled more than dozen suspects and later on released them. Similarly, police had also detained a married woman from Rawal Town, the precinct of PS Race Course for her alleged links with Syed Ahmed Shah, however, later on released her. Similarly, a female student of Mardan University has also been taken into custody and grilled by investigators.

There are also some unconfirmed reports RPO Muhammad Fiaz Dev and ASP Civil Line Circle Usman Tariq had interviewed scores of girls in Police Line in connection with murder of Maulana Samiul Haq.